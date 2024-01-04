John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.26 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

