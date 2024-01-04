Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,324 Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

