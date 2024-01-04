Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Lessened by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

