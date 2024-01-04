Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $20.65 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,047 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

