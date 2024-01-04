Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 62,688 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,688 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $118.31 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $111.05.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

