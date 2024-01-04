Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 0.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 172,623 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $91.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

