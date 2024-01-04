Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,947 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.51 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.