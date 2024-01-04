Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,264 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $75.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

