Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $681,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $104.84 on Thursday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.