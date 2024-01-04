Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,021 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

