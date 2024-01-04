Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

