Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,920 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.