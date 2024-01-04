SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

