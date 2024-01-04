Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $305,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

