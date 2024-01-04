Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,234.60 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,348.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,187.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,027.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.