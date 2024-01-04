Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $296.77 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.64 and a 200 day moving average of $268.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

