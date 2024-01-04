W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCSH stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

