Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Rises By 8.8%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 297,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $845.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.98. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

