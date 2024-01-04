TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -361.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

