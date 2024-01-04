Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRDG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -234.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 115,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,353,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

