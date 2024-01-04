TD Cowen Begins Coverage on LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.42.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $232.73 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.32.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.