Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s current price.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Safehold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAFE

Safehold Price Performance

Safehold stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 521.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 55,956 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 425.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 48,926 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 83,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.