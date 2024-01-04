Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

