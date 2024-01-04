Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.53 million, a PE ratio of -693.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $206.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 234,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 961.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.