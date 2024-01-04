Raymond James Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Market Perform

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

SunPower stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $789.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.78. SunPower has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

