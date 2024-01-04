WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

