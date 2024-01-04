FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($6.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.83). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.80) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $826,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

