The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Cigna Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $303.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $322.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.99. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

