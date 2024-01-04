NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $531.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

