RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

