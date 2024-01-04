Channel Wealth LLC Sells 102 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.2% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $282.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

