NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 831 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

