PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNI stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 121.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

