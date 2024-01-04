Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
