Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.