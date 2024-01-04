PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

