Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for General Mills, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIS. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.