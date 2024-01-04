Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Champion Iron Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$7.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$4.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.71.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.50 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.77%.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.