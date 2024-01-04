Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Increased by Analyst

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $14.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $400.46 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.65. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

