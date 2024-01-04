Equities Analysts Set Expectations for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $49,417.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $226,916.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,034 shares of company stock valued at $406,849. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after buying an additional 3,758,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,824,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,700,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

