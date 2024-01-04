C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

CCCC stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 1,483,470 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 578,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 999,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after buying an additional 638,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

