Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Edesa Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($11.89) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Edesa Biotech from $70.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Edesa Biotech Trading Down 0.6 %

EDSA opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Edesa Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.