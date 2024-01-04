Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Reduced by Zacks Research

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.21. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.46 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $160.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.