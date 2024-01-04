Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Reduced by KeyCorp

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

