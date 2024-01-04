Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.