Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

NYSE BLDR opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $171.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

