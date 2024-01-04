Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives Underperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WU. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

WU opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Western Union by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

