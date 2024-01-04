SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $63.47 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

