Channel Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBIN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.