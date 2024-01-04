149 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,321,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $374.21 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $377.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

