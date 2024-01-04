Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $52,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,137,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $20,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:AIT opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.23. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.94 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

